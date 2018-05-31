Phoenix ink pair of Fullerton College transfers

Giordano hails from Riverside, Calif., and attended Patriot High School in Riverside, earning four varsity letters. She was named First Team All-League as a sophomore and junior for the Warriors and also served as a cheerleader at PHS for three years.

Giordano spent the last two seasons at Fullerton College, batting .265 with eight runs scored and five RBIs in 49 at-bats as a freshman. She is the daughter of Alfredo and Loretta Giordano.

Trujillo attended California High School in Whittier, Calif. She earned Second Team All-Orange Empire Conference honors at Fullerton as a sophomore, posting a 19-13 mark in 41 games with 37 starts in the circle. She struck out 85 in 187.2 innings with 53 walks and a 2.42 ERA.

As a freshman she was 10-8 in 31 appearances with 16 starts, tossing 103.1 innings and striking out 50. She is the daughter of Carlos and Natasha Trujillo.

Giordano and Trujillo join Ashtyn Blair (Cross Plains), DeeDee Dunn (Cross Plains), Danielle Finch-Richardson (Columbia), Kelsie Boyle (Murfreesboro), Hunter Elwood (South Pittsburg), Kristena Bain (Smithville), Macey Milliken (Clarksville) and Caitlyn Griffin (Gordonsville) in this year’s recruiting class.