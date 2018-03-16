Haileys nominated for Governor’s Volunteer Stars Awards

That nickname has stuck since his granddaughter was in kindergarten. He became such a beloved part of the school, the teachers all considered him their Pawpaw. Not only do they have the pleasure of working with Pawpaw on a regular basis, they are blessed to have his wife, Geri Hailey, volunteer at the school, as well. They work with kindergarten and first-grade students to practice their reading skills. T

hey help with special art projects such as painting Indian shirts at Thanksgiving for the children. They supply materials needed for classrooms. They have donated Pledge of Allegiance plaques to several classrooms. They have donated Christmas trees and other holiday items. Geri Hailey helped clean during the school’s renovation project. Wayne Hailey helped move teachers’ belongings out of the building before the construction began, and then moved items back in as the new school year started. He supplied spotlights to use when the electricity was out due to construction. He also grows out his beard and puts on his red suit to be the school’s Santa Claus for the children.