Kohanski performs in top 11 on ‘The Voice’

Kohanski chose the song ‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’ by Bonnie Tyler for her song, which was chosen by fans.

As the live performance rounds of ‘The Voice’ continue, the fate of the competitors rests in the hands of the audience, which means anyone wishing for Chloe to win should vote for her. Participants can cast up to ten votes on nbc.com, buy Kohanski’s song on iTunes, stream the song on Apple Music ten times for one vote, and download the app for ‘The Voice’ to vote.

The bottom three competitors on Tuesday night have a chance to stay on the show with the Twitter instant save. Singers with the lowest number of votes go home until only one remains to win the grand prize of a record deal. Watch out for Kohanski’s next performance on ‘The Voice’ Mondays and Tuesdays at 7 p.m. on NBC.