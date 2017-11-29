Kohanski ranks No. 1 on ‘The Voice’ iTunes charts

Originally from Mt. Juliet, Kohanski said she tried out for the show to expand her horizons beyond Nashville.

“I played everywhere pretty much in Nashville like the End and Exit/In and the Basement, the East Room, kind of all over the place, but I never really left Nashville,” Kohanski said.

After she graduated from Donelson Christian Academy in 2012, she spent a year at Cumberland University in Lebanon with a double major in English and music before she dropped out to focus on her music. While playing in a local band, Kohanski worked at Billy Goat coffee shop in Mt. Juliet, Starbucks in Mt. Juliet and Starbucks in Lebanon.

“I just didn’t really want to go to school and just wanted to be able to pursue music. I worked a couple of different jobs, just whatever I could do to pay my bills so I could keep playing music,” Kohanski said.

She said her appearance on “The Voice” gave her more confidence in her musical ability, and now with the final round of eliminations heating up, she feels like she’s earned her place on country music star Blake Shelton’s team.

“It’s a lot of fun,” Kohanski said. “Blake is really fun and really down to earth and cool. He encourages me to be myself and just really get into my creative process. He’s a true fan of my voice, and that is just really awesome.”

Kohanski’s performance of ‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’ by Bonnie Tyler ranked No. 1 on the show’s iTunes charts, and she was America’s top pick to stay on the show during the latest round of eliminations. Shelton even mentioned on the show Monday that Kohanski brings some steep competition.

“Everyone here has their own opinion about who is the frontrunner in this competition,” Shelton said after her performance. “I tell you, Chloe just set the bar.”

As far as life on the show goes, Kohanski said most of her time is taken up by practicing her next song, filming for the next show and recording.

“I definitely didn’t expect to make it this far in the show. I honestly didn’t expect to make it past the blind auditions,” Kohanski said. “I feel so humbled. I’ve really developed my artistry here.”

She said she feels her biggest competition is herself, and the other competitors she sees as friends on the same journey.

Her favorite moment so far on the show was her performance of “Total Eclipse of the Heart.” Fans chose the song through tweets to her, and she said worked hard to express her artistic identity.

“I put a lot of time and effort into the visual and the vocals and just every aspect of the performance,” Kohanski said.

As the live performance rounds of The Voice continue, the fate of the competitors rests in the hands of the audience, which means anyone who wants for Kohanski to win should vote for her. Participants can cast up to 10 votes on nbc.com, buy Kohanski’s song on iTunes, stream the song on Apple Music 10 times for one vote and download The Voice app to vote.

Each week, the bottom three competitors Tuesday night have a chance to stay on the show with the Twitter instant save. Singers with the lowest number of votes go home until only one remains to win the grand prize, a record deal.

Watch for Kohanski’s next performance on “The Voice” on Mondays and Tuesdays at 7 p.m. on NBC. In Wilson County, the channel is WSMV Channel 4 out of Nashville.