Friendship splits with FRA

Singles winners for the Commanders were Noah Baker over Preston Demary 6-1, 6-1; Sam Burruss over Will Crouch 6-3, 6-3 and Parker Smith over Alex Turner 6-2, 6-1.

Doubles winners were Baker and Burrus over Demary and Crouch 8-2 and Smith and Caleb Ross over Turner and Wes Thompson 9-8 (10-6 in the tiebreaker) as the Commanders concluded an 8-2 regular season.

FRA winners were Thompson over Ross 6-2, 6-2 and Jackson Brinton over Wesley Elliot 6-2, 7-5.

Lady Panther singles winners were Claire Luthy over Annabelle Gallagher 8-2, Allison McKinney over Madisen Strickland 8-3, Cathy Sterns over Libby Nave 8-2, Rachel Brown over Emmy Baker 8-1 and Madisyn Brown over Mallory Dean 8-0.

Doubles winners were McKinney and Luthy over Gallagher and Strickland 8-3 and Brown and Sterns over Nave and Nicholson 8-0 as Friendship fell to 4-5.

The Lady Commanderes will face Donelson Christian on Tuesday before both teams travel to St. Andrew’s-Sewanee for the East-Middle Region tournament Friday. Baker and Burruss will be the top-seeded boys’ doubles team at the two-day event.