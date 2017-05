Lebanon’s Harmon signs with Brescia tennis

Lebanon’s Morgan Harmon signs with Brescia tennis on Thursday. Seated with her are (from left) grandparents John and Gail Cluck, parents David and Jennifer Harmon and brother Cody Harmon. Standing are Blue Devil coach Cory Walker, Brescia coach Olga Chernova, Blue Devil assistant Kevin Alexander and LHS athletic director Zack Martin.