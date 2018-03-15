Phoenix men post 6-3 win, No. 20 CU women defeat No. 19 Martin Methodist

The Phoenix (10-1) won its third straight match since suffering the club’s first loss of the season.

Ramon Puertolas and Riccardo Ferraris got the doubled started with an 8-0 win at No. 3 over MMC’s Carson Clanton and Brad Prada while Axel Lucich and Thiago Lopes collected an 8-1 victory at No. 2 versus Jesus Quesada and Eduardo Costa. Nicolas Galleguillo and Raphael Monzione got the RedHawks on the board with an 8-5 triumph at No. 1 versus CU’s Pau Grabuleda Cruañas and Francisco Fernandez Meaca.

Cumberland ran off three straight singles wins to claim the team victory, starting Puertolas defeating Galleguillo, 6-2, 6-3, at No. 2. Ferraris claimed a 6-4, 6-3, win at No. 3 over Monzione and Fernandez Meaca posted a 6-0, 6-1, victory at No. 4 versus Prada for the deciding point.

Quesada recorded a 3-6, 6-3, 6-3, win at No. 1 against Grabuleda Cruañas and Manuel Rodillo defeated Omar Santiagonúñez Ahumada, 6-3, 6-2, at No. 6 for Martin Methodist’s other two points in the match. Lopes tallied a 7-6 (2), 6-2, victory at No. 5 for CU.

Cumberland will open Mid-South Conference action next Monday at fourth-ranked Campbellsville University.

No. 20 CU women defeat No. 19 Martin Methodist

Ainhoa Garijo Garrido and Jasmine Shankar each collected singles and doubles victories and Joana Bou claimed the deciding match in singles in 20th-ranked Cumberland’s 6-3 triumph over No. 19 Martin Methodist in women’s tennis action Wednesday afternoon at the Tommy Gray Memorial Courts.

The Phoenix (6-6) started with an 8-3 doubles victory at No. 2 by Ana María Collazos and Shankar over Jennifer Wilson and Victoria Parades, but the RedHawks evened the match with an 8-4 win at No. 3 by Miriam Sanchez and Siria Dibe against CU’s Stefanie Navaratnam and Bou.

Garijo Garrido and Landi put Cumberland ahead, 2-1, after doubles with an 8-6 victory at No. 1 versus Brenda Rique and Skylar McDonald.

Garijo Garrido won the first set, 6-1, at No. 1 before McDonald retired and Belen Salazar Yañez put the Phoenix ahead, 4-1, in the dual with a 6-0, 6-0, win at No. 3 versus Darby Tompkins.

Martin Methodist won the next two completed singles outings, though, with Rique defeating Landi, 7-5, 6-3, at No. 2 and Sanchez posting a 6-2, 6-3, victory over Collazos at No. 4.

Bou collected the deciding point at No. 5 with a 6-3, 6-4, win against Dibe and Shankar finished off the match with a 6-2, 6-1, victory at No. 6 versus Parades.

Cumberland will begin Mid-South Conference play next Monday at 17th-ranked Campbellsville University.