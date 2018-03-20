Cumberland's Garijo Garrido named MSC women’s tennis player of the week again - Puertolas receives men’s honor

The Albacete, Spain, native won the first set, 6-1, before Martin Methodist’s Skylar McDonald retired at No. 1 singles. Garijo Garrido and Marianela Landi posted an 8-6 win versus Brenda Rique and McDonald at No. 1 doubles.

Garijo Garrido improved to 13-1 in singles in all matches (including exhibitions against Division I schools) and 8-6 in doubles this spring.

Cumberland will play at 17th-ranked Campbellsville University on Thursday, a match moved twice this week because of weather, and at No. 2 Lindsey Wilson on Saturday.

Puertolas receives men’s honor

Junior Ramon Puertolas earned Mid-South Conference Men’s Tennis Player of the Week accolades on Monday, posting singles and doubles victories in Cumberland’s win against Martin Methodist.

The Tarrega, Spain, native defeated Martin Methodist’s Nicolas Galleguillo, 6-2, 6-3, at No. 2 singles. Puertolas and Riccardo Ferraris recorded an 8-0 win at No. 3 doubles versus Carson Clanton and Brad Prada.

Puertolas upped his mark to 7-2 in singles and 8-3 in doubles this spring.

