Central girls, Lebanon boys prevail

The Wildcats, however, suffered a 5-2 loss to a much-improved, senior-laden Lebanon squad.

Wilson Central (2-0 in District 9-Large Division, 3-2 overall) swept the two doubles points for the second consecutive match, and earned wins in singles from juniors Jacey Staggs and Savannah Westbrook along with freshman Ashlynn Staggs to secure the victory.

“I personally feel like it was something to build off of, and it something to be proud of,” Ashlynn Staggs said of her team’s performance.

“We need to keep working toward getting better, and seeing how we’re improving and developing.”

Jacey Staggs and Westbrook cruised to an 8-0 win at the number one position in doubles with the junior duo defeating Nicole Bashour and Sidney Kurtz for Wilson Central’s first point.

Junior Sydney Miller and Ashlynn Staggs fell behind 3-0 before winning eight of the next nine games in an 8-4 win to sweep the doubles points.

Jacey Staggs ran off a 6-0, 6-0 win over Kurtz at one singles while Westbrook clinched the match 6-2, 6-1 at number two singles over Bashour.

“It’s kind of like exhilarating because you can feel yourself getting heated up over playing a rival, but you can feel yourself push harder and wanting to win more,” Ashlynn Staggs said of playing a rival such as Lebanon.

Lebanon picked up its first win as Adyson Palmer downed Sydney Miller 5-7, 6-4, 10-4 at number three singles.

Ashlynn Staggs picked up her team’s fifth point as she defeated LuLu Hershey 6-2, 6-1.

Wilson Central junior Abby Moser dropped a 7-5, 6-3 decision to Hannah Lawson at number four singles.

Wilson Central sophomore Kiersten Moss picked up an exhibition win at number six singles.

“I thought we got some good leadership from Jacey (Staggs) and Savannah Westbrook with their wins at the top of the lineup,” Wilson Central coach Ryan Jent said.

“Those two are experienced, and we rely on them a lot. We’ve got some girls behind them that aren’t as experienced in match play, but they keep fighting and accumulating experiences on court which will help them immensely down the road.”

The Wildcats earned a split in doubles, but little else went Wilson Central’s way the rest of the match.

Wilson Central (1-1, 1-4), opened up the scoring as senior Andrew Denning and junior Michael Mercante zipped to an 8-1 win at one doubles over seniors Kaleb Jasper and Giovanni Santos.

Jasper and Santos, a Region 5-AAA finalist in doubles a year ago, split the score at 1-all, but Denning and Mercante used a consistent approach for the win.

Lebanon quickly even the scored with the seniors Elijah Alexander and Tyler Garvin garnering an 8-2 win over senior Braden Hammer and freshman AJ Hughes.

Mercante gave Wilson Central its final point as the junior rolled to a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Santos at the top position in singles.

Mercante, an Class AAA semi-finalist from a year ago, picked up his second win of the year in singles.

The match of the day on the boys’ side was Denning against Garvin at number two singles.

Garvin played well at crucial times to claim a 7-5, 7-6(1) victory over Denning.

Lebanon’s Yagnik Patel rolled to a 6-2, 6-1 win over freshman Caleb Brown at number five singles, while Alexander came back from an early deficit to claim an 8-5 victory over Hughes.

Hammer fell to Jasper 6-0, 6-3 at number three singles to round out the scoring for Lebanon.

“This Lebanon boys’ team has been improving for a while, and they’ve got a lot of experience with it being a team made up of a lot of seniors who have played in a lot of matches,” Jent said.

“I thought our young kids competed really well with their experienced players, and I felt we got a good effort all the way around.”

Wilson Central will finish its week with the team traveling to Mt. Juliet in a huge district matchup on Thursday. Match time is set for 4:00 p.m.

Lebanon sweeps Mt. Juliet, White House

Lebanon’s boys edged host Mt. Juliet 4-3 while the Lady Devils downed their west Wilson rivals 5-2 Monday.

Singles winners for the Blue Devils were Tyler Garvin over Pierce Smith 6-3, 6-2; Kaleb Jasper over Evan Gamble 6-4, 6-4 and Yagnik Patel over Josh Wiggins 3-6, 6-1, 10-6.

Jasper and Giovanni Santos edged Pierce Smith and Dillion Smith 8-6 in doubles.

Golden Bear winners were Dillion Smith over Santos 6-3, 7-6 (7-4 in the tiebreaker), Ryan Ruesewald over Elijah Alexander 6-3, 6-1 and Gamble and Ruesewald over Garvin and Alexander 9-8 (7-4).

Lady Devil singles winners were Nicole Bashour over Riquira Smith 6-2, 1-6, 10-8; Adyson Palmer over Caroline Fanous 6-0, 6-3; Hannah Lawson over Lydia Brandes 6-0, 7-6 (9-7) and LuLu Hershey over Cicila Demoski 6-3, 5-7, 10-2.

Palmer and Lawson edged Fanous and Brandes 8-6 in doubles.

Lady Bear winners were Carly Earnhardt over Sidney Kurtz 6-1, 6-0 and Earnhardt and Smith over Kurtz and Bashour 8-4.

Lebanon was coming off a pair of road wins over White House, a rival in the new District 9-Large last Thursday. The Blue Devils prevailed 7-0 and the Lady Devils 4-3.

Singles winners for the Blue Devils were Santos over Hunter Evans 4-6, 6-3, 10-5; Garvin over Jacob Jenkins 6-0, 6-0; Jasper over Casey Epting 6-1, 6-0; Alexander over Hayden Evans 6-0, 6-1 and Patel over Wilbert Ting 6-0, 6-1.

Doubles winners were Santos and Jasper over Jenkins and Hunter Evans 8-4 and Garvin and Alexander over Epting and Hayden Evans 8-0.

Lady Devil singles winners were Palmer over Jordan White 4-6, 6-4, 10-6; Lawson over Avery Hutcherson 6-4, 6-1 and Hershey over Kaitlyn Bass 6-2, 6-7 (6-8), 10-0.

Palmer and Lawson put a W in the Lebanon column with an 8-6 verdict over White and Hutcherson.

White House winners were Savannah Corbitt over Kurtz 3-6, 6-4, 10-5; Danielle Rappuhn over Bashour 7-6 (7-3), 6-2 and Corbitt and Rappuhn over Kurtz and Bahsour 8-6.

Following the matches with Wilson Central, the Blue Devils are 3-0 and the Lady Devils 2-1, all in the district.

Purple Tigers edge Cannon County 4-3

Watertown’s boys lost to Goodpasture 7-1 Monday in the Purple Tigers’ season opener before bouncing back to edge new District 8-Small rival Cannon County 4-3.

Singles winners for the Purple Tigers were Brian Putnam over Luke James 8-2, Daylin Hunt over Lane Willis 8-1 and Preston Tomlinson over Brandon Miles 8-6.

Putnam and Tomlinson doubled up Jakes and Willis 8-4 in doubles.

Cannon County winners were Brady Cunningham over Isaac Stutts 8-4, Marcus Gannon over Michael Watson 9-7 and Miles and Cunningham over Hunt and Stutts 8-3.

Watertown is scheduled to travel to Livingston Academy (non-district) Thursday, weather permitting.