Men jump eight spots to No. 8 in NAIA coaches' poll - Cumberland women up one spot to No. 19

The Phoenix posted a 7-2 victory against Campbellsville in the club’s first Mid-South Conference match this spring. Cumberland improved to 13-1 overall with wins against No. 5 Northwestern Ohio and Bethel University this week, including six consecutive victories.

The Phoenix upped their mark to 7-1 against ranked opponents with Monday’s win versus Northwestern Ohio. Cumberland will continue Mid-South Conference action Saturday at the University of Pikeville.

Cumberland women up one spot to No. 19

Cumberland women’s tennis is ranked 19th in this week’s NAIA Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, up one spot, as released this week by the national office.

The Phoenix defeated then 19th-ranked Martin Methodist, 6-3, and dropped a 5-4 decision to 17-ranked Campbellsville University over the last two weeks. Cumberland picked up a 6-3 win versus No. 7 Northwestern Ohio and posted a 9-0 victory against Bethel University this week, improving to 8-7 overall, 5-4 versus ranked opponents.

Cumberland will continue Mid-South Conference action Saturday at the University of Pikeville.