Phoenix women split final regular-season matches — Men sweep Cumberlands, Blue Mountain

Cumberland (12-9, 3-3 Mid-South) ended the regular season with Friday’s two matches.

The Phoenix won a pair of doubles outings against the Cumberlands, with Ainhoa Garijo Garrido and Marianela Landi posting an 8-3 victory at No. 1 over Jaclyn Jewell and Tomomi Nagao, but the Patriots’ Denee Lyttle and Luke Lyttle registered an 8-1 triumph at No. 3 against Stefanie Navaratnam and Joana Bou.

Cumberland’s Jasmine Shankar and Ana María Collazos put the Phoenix ahead, 2-1, after doubles with an 8-3 win at No. 2 versus Haley Mahan and Hannah Wampler.

Nagao evened the match with a 6-4, 6-1, victory at No. 2 against Landi, but 14th-ranked Garijo Garrido pushed the Phoenix ahead once again with a 6-3, 6-3, win at No. 1 over Jewell. Denee Lyttle defeated Belén Salazar Yañez, 6-2, 6-4, at No. 3, squaring the match at three.

Luka Lyttle’s 6-2, 6-4, triumph at No. 4 versus Collazos gave the Patriots their first lead, but Shankar registered a 6-0, 6-2, victory at No. 6 against Wampler, leaving only Marian Bogajo and Bou on the court. Bogajo pulled out a 6-3, 6-2, win in the deciding match for a 5-4 team victory.

Cumberland posted 8-1 victories in all three doubles matches against Blue Mountain.

Garijo Garrido and Shankar defeated Piper Johnson and Andria Barnes at No. 2, while Collazos and Landi recorded a win versus Anna Mills and Maegan Trexler at No. 1 and Navaratnam and Bou collected the victory against Mattie Mills and Attie Finley.

Garijo Garrido did not lose a game in a win at No. 1 over Meredith Murphy in singles and Landi won by the same score at No. 2 against Emily Standard. Bou collected an 8-4 victory at No. 4 versus Mattie Mills and Collazos outlasted Barnes, 6-1, 3-6, 10-4, at No. 3.

Navaratnam registered an 8-0 victory at No. 5 against Johnson and Shankar, the team’s only senior, finished off Senior Day with an 8-1 win at No. 6 over Finley.

Cumberland will play again next Friday in the quarterfinals of the Mid-South Conference Championships in Bowling Green, Ky.

Cumberland men sweep Cumberlands, Blue Mountain

Cumberland men’s tennis swept the doubles and never looked back in two wins Friday, with the seventh-ranked Phoenix posting a 6-3 victory over the University of the Cumberlands and a 9-0 win versus Blue Mountain College at the Tommy Gray Memorial Courts.

Cumberland (18-2, 5-1 Mid-South) recorded all three doubles points against the Cumberlands in Friday’s first match, with 17th-ranked Pau Grabuleda Cruañas and Francisco Fernandez Meaca collecting an 8-3 win over Aatu Merenheimo and Luis Montull at No. 1.

Ramon Puertolas and Riccardo Ferraris won by the same score at No. 3 versus Rodrigo Ratte and Eric Banoub before Thiago Lopes and Axel Lucich posted an 8-4 victory at No. 2 against Patrick Oliveira and Martin Barbier.

The Phoenix won the first three completed singles matches to finish off the team victory, retiring in the remaining singles outings because of a second match on Friday.

Puertolas, ranked 24th nationally in singles, defeated Merenheimo, 6-1, 6-2, at No. 2 and seventh-ranked Grabuleda Cruañas won 6-1, 6-4, over Barbier at No. 1 for the deciding point. Ferraris recorded a 6-3, 6-4, triumph at No. 3 against Yusuke Matsuoka.

The Patriots’ Montull defeated Fernandez Meaca, 4-1, retired, at No. 4, while Ratte led Lopes, 7-3, at No. 5 and Banoub was ahead of Lucich, 4-3, at No. 6.

Ferraris and Puertolas got things started against Blue Mountain, blanking Zaen Harbin and Max Mattaliano at No. 2. Grabuleda Cruañas and Omar Santiagonúñez Ahumada collected an 8-2 win at No. 2 versus Casey Cagle and Dylan Austin and Lopes and Lucich posted an 8-4 victory at No. 1 over John Jimenez and Zak Harbin.

Ferraris did not lose a game in defeating Cagle at No. 3 singles and Puertolas did the same against Zak Harbin at No. 2. Grabuleda Cruañas registered a 6-3, 6-2, win at No. 1 against Jimenez.

The final three matches were all pro set won 8-0 by the Phoenix, with Lopes over Zaen Harbin at No. 4, Lucich against Eli Puckett at No. 5 and Santiagonúñez Ahumada versus Austin at No. 6.

Cumberland will play again next Friday in the quarterfinals of the Mid-South Conference Championships in Bowling Green, Ky.