Lebanon High tennis
Lebanon’s Jasper signs with Asbury tennis
Staff Reports
Aug 1, 2018 at 5:47 PM
Lebanon High’s Kaleb Jasper signs to play tennis for Asbury University in Wilmore, Ky., on Wednesday. Seated with Jasper are Scott, Denise and Cameron Jasper. As a senior last spring, he went 9-2 at No. 1 singles and 8-1 at No. 1 doubles. He and doubles partner Giovanni Santos went 10-2 in 2017, finishing second in the district and region tournaments while going 13-0 at No. 4 singles. He was 9-5 at No. 5 singles and 9-7 at No. 3 doubles his sophomore year. He was named most improved as a sophomore and junior. Jasper plans to major in sports management.