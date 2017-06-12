Auditions announced for Encore Theatre Co. radio drama show

“If you like to perform but can’t devote the time to extensive rehearsals or have difficulty remembering all the lines, then these radio dramas are for you, “ said James Bealor, Encore creative director.

The phrase, “klaatu barada nikto,” has appeared repeatedly in fiction and in popular cultures and is one of the most memorable lines of the story for all sci-fi fans. Edmund H. North wrote the screenplay based on the 1940 science-fiction short story “Farewell to the Master” by Harry Bates.

In “The Day the Earth Stood Still,” a humanoid alien visitor named Klaatu comes to earth, accompanied by a powerful 8-feet-tall robot, Gort, to deliver an important message that will affect the entire human race.

In 1995, the film was selected for preservation in the United States National Film Registry as “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant.”

Performance dates will be Aug. 11-12 at 7:30 p.m. and directed by Don Breedwell. Live sound effects, along with historical trivia, will be woven through the storyline. Anyone interested in lights and sound should also apply at either the auditions or email the director directly.

About two-dozen roles will be available, some with two lines or fewer. Auditions will consist of a cold reading from the script. An actor can play more than one role with voice variation. The rehearsal schedule will be based upon cast availability after July 10.

Visit encore-theatre-company.org for a complete cast breakdown and additional audition details. For specific inquiries, contact Breedwell at dbreedwell@gmail.com.