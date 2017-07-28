‘The Hip Hop Nutcracker’ to return to Nashville in November

Tickets for “The Hip Hop Nutcracker” went sale Friday at tpac.org, by phone at 615-782-4040 and at the TPAC Box Office at 505 Deaderick St. in downtown Nashville.

“The Hip Hop Nutcracker” will return to Nashville as part of a third national tour following the success of two previous sold-out tours and an extremely popular two-show engagement at TPAC last year.

The production is performed by a supercharged cast of a dozen all-star dancers, DJ and violinist. Through the spells cast by the mysterious Drosselmeyer, Maria-Clara and her Nutcracker Prince travel back in time to the moment when her parents first meet in a nightclub. Digital scenery transforms E.T.A. Hoffmann’s story of sugarplums into 1980s Brooklyn. The Hip Hop Nutcracker celebrates love, community and the magic of New Year’s Eve.

“The Hip Hop Nutcracker” is directed and choreographed by Jennifer Weber, artistic director of the Brooklyn-based theatrical hip-hop dance company Decadancetheatre. It was adapted to contemporary New York City by Mike Fitelson, executive director of United Palace of Cultural Arts and includes hip-hop interludes remixed and reimagined by DJ Boo as well as an on-stage electric violinist. “The Hip Hop Nutcracker” is produced by the New Jersey Performing Arts Center and executive produced by Eva Price.

Special guest MC Kurtis Blow, one of hip-hop’s founding fathers, once again will open the show with a short set before rapping the introduction to “The Hip Hop Nutcracker.”