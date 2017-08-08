Encore to present ‘The Day the Earth Stood Still’

Performance dates will be Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. A staged reading, fashioned after the 1954 Lux Radio production, will feature live sound effects, along with historical trivia woven through the storyline.

The phrase, “Klaatu barada nikto,” has appeared repeatedly in fiction and in popular cultures and is one of the most memorable lines of the story for all science-fiction fans. Edmund H. North wrote the screenplay, based on the 1940 science-fiction short story, “Farewell to the Master,” by Harry Bates.

“In The Day the Earth Stood Still,” a humanoid alien visitor named Klaatu comes to earth, accompanied by a powerful 8-foot-tall robot, Gort, to deliver an important message that will affect the entire human race.

In 1995, the film was selected for preservation in the U.S. National Film Registry as “culturally, historically or aesthetically significant.”

Tickets are on sale for $15 for adults, $12 for seniors 60 and older and $10 for children 12 and younger. Visit encore-theatre-company.org, ticketsnashville.com or call 615-598-8950.

Encore Theatre Co. is at 6978 Lebanon Road, just west of Highway 109, in Mt. Juliet. Encore is a nonprofit community theater that has served Wilson County and surrounding areas since 2006.