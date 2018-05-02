Encore Theatre announces auditions for ‘The Foreigner’

Auditions will be Sunday and Monday from 6-8 p.m. Those auditioning should arrive no later than 7:45 p.m. Production dates are Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from July 13-22.

The auditions will take place at the theatre at 6978 Lebanon Road in Mt. Juliet.

The cast will consist of five men and two women.

The characters are:

• “Froggy” LeSueur, who is in his 40s, perhaps. He seems well-fed, flushed with the spirit of adventure and right at home. He is a British Army explosives instructor, visiting the nearby Army base. He has a definite Cockney accent.

• Charlie Baker, who is Froggy’s best friend. He’s in his 40s, however, he’s completely different in personality. According to the script, “The other, standing in his forlorn trenchcoat, seems quietly, somehow permanently, lost.” Charlie has a British accent, but not the Cockney of Froggy.

• Betty Meeks, who owns Betty Meeks’ Fishing Lodge Resort in Tilghman County, Georgia. She’s somewhere between 50-70 years old and a native of the South. She’s good hearted, used to hard work, is wise in some ways and not so quick in others.

• The Rev. David Marshall Lee, who is in his mid to late 20s. He has a friendly open face. David is neither the stereotypically pallid, remote young divinity student, nor the hearty, backslapping evangelist. He seems, rather, to be a regular fella –humorous and open, and it would appear he’s a good young man to have on someone’s side.

• Catherine Simms, who is David’s fiancée in his mid to late 20s. She’s kind of a general all-around “good ol’ gal.” She has her opinions and is not afraid to tell them.

• Owen Musser, who is in his mid to late 30s and is a friend of David’s. “Smarmy” is a good word for him. According to the script, “Psychologists tell us to beware of a man with two tattoos. One, he may have gotten on a drunk or a dare, but two means he went back. Owen is a two-tattoo man.” He’s a redneck, obviously.

• Ellard Simms, who is in his early 20s to early 30s and is Catherine’s younger brother. He’s not the brightest porch light on the block. “There doesn’t, we must admit, seem to be much to Ellard. He is a lumpy, overgrown, backward youth.

The scene is a fishing lodge in rural Georgia often visited by “Froggy” LeSeuer, a British demolition expert who occasionally runs training sessions at a nearby army base. This time, “Froggy” has brought along a friend, a pathologically shy young man named Charlie who is overcome with fear at the thought of making conversation with strangers.

So, “Froggy,” before departing, tells all assembled that Charlie is from an exotic foreign country and speaks no English. Once alone, the fun really begins, as Charlie overhears more than he should – the evil plans of a sinister, two-faced minister and his redneck associate; the fact that the minister’s pretty fiancée is pregnant and many other damaging revelations made with the thought that Charlie doesn’t understand a word that’s said.

That he does fuels the nonstop hilarity of the play and sets up the wildly funny climax in which things go uproariously awry for the “bad guys,” and the “good guys” emerge triumphant.

Questions about the production, the auditions, as well as volunteering for backstage or technical work, may be sent to director Don Breedwell at dbreedwell@gmail.com or by leaving a message at 615-414-8312.