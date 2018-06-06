Local students take center stage with CAST

The students showcased their talents before packed audiences at New Heart Christian Church and Charlie Daniels’ amphitheater the weekend of May 19-20.

CAST executive director Hollie Hongosh, who referred to the cast as her little Ozians, said the students began to prepare for the production in January and were ready for their big night.

“The kids have worked so hard, and the audience finally gets to enjoy everything that this show has come to be,” said Hongosh. “I felt like every child grew throughout the rehearsal process, and that is my primary goal.”

Hongosh and co-director, Hannah Dias, brought CAST program to the greater Nashville area to provide classes, workshops and private lessons for children and adults of all ages who have an interest in classical and musical theater training, as well as dance, vocalization and instrumentation.

“We strive to foster personal relationships with our students so that we can better serve them in their journey through our program,” said Dias. “We strongly believe in the values of love, respect, open communication, acceptance, creativity and inclusion of all students.”

The CAST instructors further explained the skills developed throughout performing arts instruction go far beyond the limits of the stage.

“When the lights go down and the curtain closes, we want our performers to exhibit the qualities of confident, savvy lifelong learners with a zeal for trying new things,” said Hongosh. “We love getting to know each and every new child that we have the opportunity to teach. We hope that they learn lessons that they can take anywhere.”

The CAST crew will hold its production of “Annie” in the fall, and sign-ups for summer classes are open. For more information about CAST programs and productions, call 440-465-2377, email hollie@castenn.com or visit castenn.com.