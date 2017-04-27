Madut, Blankenship, Tepox earn Academic All-MSC accolades

Student-athletes must be a sophomore, junior or senior academically and maintain a 3.25 grade-point-average and above. Cumberland is a first-year track program but cross country has been a part of the university for five years. Most of this year’s men’s and women’s track teams are true freshmen except for the distance runners, who are part of the cross country program.

Madut holds a 3.39 in humanities and social science, while Taylor Blankenship carries a 3.79 in athletic training and Tepox has a 3.33 in biology.