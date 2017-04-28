Madut places second, Tepox fifth at MSC Championships

Competition will conclude Saturday with the remaining field events and the finals for running events at James H. Taylor Stadium on the campus of the University of the Cumberlands.

Barnett finished fifth in the hammer with a mark of 129-11 and will participate in the shot put on Saturday. Xavier Knight placed seventh for the CU men in the long jump with a mark of 21-2.75 as well.

Cumberland had six runners qualify for event running finals in four different events, including Marcennia Milburn and Martavious Brooks in the 100 and 200-meters. Lisa Powell also qualified in the 200, while Jacari Head made it to the finals in the 100 and Knight and Tamia Aldridge both reached the finals in the 110 and 100-meter hurdles, respectively.

The women’s 4x800-meter relay finished second in 10:14.71 and the men were sixth in 8:51.27.