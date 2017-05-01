Hill wins 800, Craft takes second in triple jump at MSC Track Championships

Hill was the only Phoenix athlete to win an event in the conference championships, taking the 800 in 1:56.31 while also placing seventh in the 1500-meters in 4:09.22.

Craft continued her impressive freshman campaign with a mark of 38-3.5 in the triple jump for second place, while Barnett finished third in the shot put (40-5) and discus (118-7).

Scott had his best meet of the academic year this weekend, taking third in the shot put (44-9.5) and discus (134-2) while Cortney Wright was eighth in the discus (113-6).

After taking second in the 10000-meters on Friday, Madut collected a third-place showing in the 5000-meters on Saturday in a time of 16:19.12.

For the women in running events, Marcennia Milburn finished third in the 200-meters in 26.30 and Lisa Powell was eighth in 28.19, while Milburn placed eighth in the 100-meters in 13.53 and Powell claimed fourth in the 400-meters in 1:01.76.

Taylor Blankenship recorded fifth place in the 800 in 2:30.32 and Amber Mays was seventh in the 1500 in 5:12.13, while Tamia Aldridge claimed seventh in the 100-meter hurdles in 19.70.

For the men Martarious Brooks finished sixth in the 200 in 22.31 and was eighth in the 100 in 11.65 while Jacari Head posted a sixth-place showing in the 100 in 11.44.

Xavier Knight scored in two different events as well for Cumberland, registering fourth in the 110-meter hurdles in 15.75 and fifth in the triple jump with a mark of 43.0.5. Jonathan Hasselbald was seventh in the 400-meter hurdles in 1:01.38 and Tanner Harp posted sixth place in the 3000-meter steeplechase in 10:46.25.

The men’s 4x100-meter relay finished second in 42.61 and the men’s 4x400-meter relay was also second in 3:22.81.