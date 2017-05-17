Central sends several to state

Freshman Zoe Vlk finished third in girls’ discus with a throw of 102-6.

Nathan Peterson, Grant Pody, Joel Barlow and Baylor Franklin was third in the boys’ 4-by-800 relay to qualify.

K.J. Laribo was fourth in the 400 meters.

Franklin won the 800 meters and teammate John Elrod was fourth as both qualified for state.

Elrod won the 1,600 and Barlow the 3,200 meters.

“The distance events have been dominated by Brentwood High and the other Williamson County schools over the years and for us to sweep the 800-3,200 is pretty impressive,” WCHS assistant principal Jason Franklin said. “Doubt it has ever happened for a boys’ track team from Wilson County.”

The state meet will be held next week at the Dean Hayes Stadium at Middle Tennessee State in Murfreesboro.