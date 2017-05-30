Mt. Juliet junior wins pole vault state title

Shea’s vault of 14-6 was 6 inches better than Brentwood freshman Jeff Kinder.

“Cole Shea trains hard and was part of both the pole vault and 4-by-1 relay at state,” said Mt. Juliet High School track and field coach Alexander Bohannon.

“His 14-6 was his personal best at just the right time. His prior best was set at the New Balance Championship during indoor season. Greg Shea and Brandon Grass do an excellent job with Cole in only his second year of pole vaulting.”

Greg Shea, Cole Shea’s father, helped purchase pole vault equipment for the school.

Elsewhere, the Bears had good showings at the state competition with an eighth place finish in the girls’ 4-by-800-meter relay; sixth place by Julia Karsten in the 800 meter; seventh place in the boys’ 4-by-100-meter relay; and 12th in the 110-meter hurdles by Brandon Karain.