Barlow, Barnett pace CU track at Rhodes Invit.

Barlow completed the 5000 in 15:14.84, 11th among 81 competitors, mostly from NCAA Division I and Division III institutions, and the former Wilson Central standout was 17th in the mile run in 4:30.16 among 93 runners.

Barnett posted a mark of 40-11.5 for seventh place in the shot put behind six Division I competitors. The Murfreesboro native tossed the hammer 135-7 for a 17th-place showing and was also 26th in the discus with a mark of 110-6.

Elsewhere in the field events, freshman Michael Tirjan was 20th in the javelin with a mark of 137-6 while freshman Mahogany Huddleson finished 18th in the shot put (34-11.75). Sophomore Josiah Scott and freshman Caleb Staten were 17th and 18th, respectively, in the shot put with marks of 43-3.25 and 42-0.5 and freshman Dylon Dishman tied for 10th in the high jump, clearing 6-2.

In the running events, sophomore Jerry Rojas and freshman Nate Mihnovich finished sixth and seventh, respectively, in the 10,000-meters with times of 33:50.90 and 34:15.63 while junior Claudia Tepox was 15th in 40:51.62. Freshman Parker Kuchek posted a time of 17.14 in the 110-meter hurdles for 19th place.

Cumberland will compete again this coming weekend at the Lindsey Wilson Invitational in Columbia, Ky.