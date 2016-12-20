Gas prices freeze over weekend

Meanwhile, pump prices saw little movement in Georgia and Tennessee.

“We saw sharp overnight increases at the pumps in Florida, due to rising oil prices,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA. “It’s possible pump prices in Georgia and Tennessee are having a delayed reaction to recent crude adjustments and could trend upward this week.”

Crude oil markets dipped last week, due in large part to the strengthening of the U.S. dollar, which hit a new 14-year high. Part of the reason for the dollar’s strengthening was because of the Federal Reserve’s announcement of increased interest rates. Typically, when the dollar strengthens, foreign investors get less oil for their dollar and oil prices drop. However, the lingering impact of the OPEC agreement prevented those influences from reaching the retail market.

The total combined cuts by OPEC and non-member countries are reported to be around 1.8 million barrels per day, although some market watchers were skeptical that OPEC countries will keep to their agreed-upon cuts. Traders will continue to watch how OPEC and non-OPEC members move forward with the terms of the agreement.

At the close of Friday’s formal trading session on the New York Mercantile Exchange, West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up $1 to settle at $51.90 per barrel, although that is more than $1 below the highest daily settlement of the week.

Motorists will find the highest holiday gas prices in two to three years. The price for a gallon of regular unleaded on Christmas Day 2015 was $2 nationwide, $2.01 in Florida, $1.92 in Georgia and $1.77 in Tennessee. Gas prices will continue to be impacted by rising crude oil prices.

However, if crude prices remain steady, pump prices could trend down due to lower demand during the winter season.