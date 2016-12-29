County prepares for rollout of new insurance identification system

The system, launched by the Tennessee Department of Revenue, will continually match vehicle identification number records from vehicle registrations with insurance policies.

The system came about through the James Lee Atwood Jr. law, named after a person killed in an accident involving an uninsured drive. The law was passed during the 2015 legislative session.

Under the program, all insurance carriers registered to write personal automobile liability policies in Tennessee must register with the Department of Revenue and provide required policy information.

“Tennessee already has a financial responsibility law that applies to Tennessee drivers,” Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano said.

“The goal of this new system is to efficiently and effectively check compliance in order to reduce the number of motorists who lack insurance or another form of financial responsibility.”

Although the program is slated to begin in early 2017, officials with the Wilson County Clerk’s office said that it is likely to be a slow rollout to make the process as easy as possible for drivers.

To ensure a painless process of renewing tags in 2017, Wilson County Clerk Jim Goodall said, the key is making sure the VIN on a vehicle’s registration and insurance policy match up.

If the VIN on the vehicle does not match the number on the insurance policy, the owner should contact their insurance agent; if the VIN on the vehicle does not match the number listed on the vehicle’s registration, the owner should contact the Wilson County Clerk’s office to have the issue resolved.

The system is designed to work in the background and not disrupt drivers who are renewing their vehicle registration.

If the system cannot confirm valid insurance coverage on a vehicle, a notice will be sent to the owner directing him or her to a website where proof of minimum liability insurance or other means of financial responsibility may be provided.

If the owner does not respond to that initial notice, subsequent notices will follow. Failure to comply with notices could result in fines and eventual vehicle registration suspension.

After the suspension, a vehicle owner may reinstate registration by securing an auto insurance policy, paying all applicable fees and contacting the county clerk’s office.

The system is run through the Department of Revenue, although local county clerks will assist in collecting fees.

For more information about the program, visit driveinsuredtn.com.