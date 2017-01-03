Refinery issues push 2017 gas prices higher

The national average has moved higher for 34 of the past 35 days, largely due to market reactions to last fall’s OPEC deal. Compared to a week ago, pump prices have risen 5 cents nationwide, 9 cents in Florida, 6 cents in Georgia and 4 cents in Tennessee.

The southern region remains home to some of the nation’s least expensive markets for retail gasoline, South Carolina at $2.10, Alabama at $2.13, Tennessee at $2.13, Mississippi at $2.14, Texas at $2.14, Arkansas at $2.15 and Louisiana at $2.15. The region saw some temporary inventory declines last week, due to exports and a power outage at CITGO’s Corpus Christi, Texas, refinery that resulted in flaring and excess emissions, according to OPIS. Florida at 9 cents, Arkansas at 8 cents, Texas at 7 cents and Mississippi at 7 cents all make the top 10 list for largest weekly increases.

Gas prices averaged $2.12 in 2016 – the lowest national annual average since 2004 at $1.84. Also in 2016, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded was $2.11 in Florida, $2.07 in Georgia and $1.94 in Tennessee. The state averages were less than 2015 averages by 28 cents nationally, 25 cents in Florida, 22 cents in Georgia, and 23 cents in Tennessee.

“Moving into 2017, retail prices will continue to hinge on the ability of cartel countries to successfully implement production cuts,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA. “Retail averages will begin to increase, leading up to the summer driving season, as seasonal refinery maintenance gets underway this spring.”

Both crude oil benchmarks closed out the year posting the largest annual gains since 2009, with Brent gaining 52 percent and West Texas Intermediate gaining 45 percent to close the year. These gains can largely be attributed to the OPEC agreement – a deal brokered by OPEC and non-OPEC countries – to cut crude oil production by 1.8 million barrels per day in an effort to re-balance the global oil supply.

Additionally, as 2016 came to a close, U.S. gasoline production reached a record high of 10.537 million bbl for the last week in December. Typically, domestic demand falls in January, so higher gasoline production may lead to a stock build in the coming weeks, which could push pump prices lower.

In 2017, traders will continue to monitor whether participating countries adhere to the OPEC agreement and the rate at which U.S. gasoline production increases. At the close of formal trading session Dec. 30 on the New York Mercantile Exchange, West Texas Intermediate closed out the year down 5 cents to settle at $53.72 per barrel.