Upcoming road closures and construction

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Grading, drainage, & paving on I-40 eastbound at the interchange of I-440 southbound
- Daily (excluding weekends), 12 p.m. - 2 p.m., There will be rolling roadblocks on I-40 westbound at mile marker 205 for grading, drainage, & paving.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, Repair of 6 Bridges at I-440/I-65 Interchange over US31 (SR 6, Franklin Pike)
- From now through May 2017, There will be lane shifts on I-440 and I-65 at the 440/65 junction to perform deck repairs, expansion joint repairs, and approach slab repairs.
- Thursday, January 19 through Wednesday January 25, 8 p.m. - 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on I-65 in both directions for bridge repairs. At least one lane will remain open in each direction.
- Friday, January 20, 9 p.m. through Saturday January 21, 2 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures on I-65 northbound for bridge repairs. At least one lane will remain open. Two lanes will open at 8 AM.
- Thursday, January 19 through Wednesday January 25, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures on Franklin Road for bridge repairs. At least one lane will remain open in each direction.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, ITS Expansion
- Nightly (excluding weekends), There will be a right lane closure on I-65 southbound at mile marker 76 to install guardrail. At least one lane will remain open.
SUMNER COUNTY, ITS Expansion on I-65
- Nightly, 9PM-6AM (excluding weekends), There will be a lane closure on I-65 from mile marker 99 to 104 to install guardrail.
SUMNER COUNTY, Miscellaneous safety improvements on SR 109 at the intersection of Old SR 109
- Nightly, 8PM-6AM, There will be alternating lane closures on SR 109 for construction operations. At least one lane will remain open.
WILSON COUNTY, On-Call Concrete Pavement Repair From I-40 eastbound to SR 26 (Exit 239A) & from SR 26 to I-40 westbound
- Thursday, January 19 through Wednesday January 25, 8 a.m. - 3 p.m., There will be a traffic shift on the I-40 on-ramps at SR 26 to allow for saw cutting of the concrete. The ramps will remain open to traffic.
WILSON COUNTY, On-Call Concrete Pavement Repair From I-40 eastbound to South Hartmann Dr. (Exit 236) & South Hartmann to I-40 westbound
- Thursday, January 19 through Wednesday January 25, 8 a.m. - 3 p.m., There will be a traffic shift on the I-40 eastbound off ramp to allow for saw cutting & replacing concrete. The ramps will remain open to traffic.