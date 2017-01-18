Upcoming road closures and construction

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Grading, drainage, & paving on I-40 eastbound at the interchange of I-440 southbound

Daily (excluding weekends), 12 p.m. - 2 p.m., There will be rolling roadblocks on I-40 westbound at mile marker 205 for grading, drainage, & paving.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Repair of 6 Bridges at I-440/I-65 Interchange over US31 (SR 6, Franklin Pike)

From now through May 2017, There will be lane shifts on I-440 and I-65 at the 440/65 junction to perform deck repairs, expansion joint repairs, and approach slab repairs.

There will be lane shifts on I-440 and I-65 at the 440/65 junction to perform deck repairs, expansion joint repairs, and approach slab repairs. Thursday, January 19 through Wednesday January 25, 8 p.m. - 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on I-65 in both directions for bridge repairs. At least one lane will remain open in each direction.

There will be alternating lane closures on I-65 in both directions for bridge repairs. At least one lane will remain open in each direction. Friday, January 20, 9 p.m. through Saturday January 21, 2 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures on I-65 northbound for bridge repairs. At least one lane will remain open. Two lanes will open at 8 AM.

There will be alternating lane closures on I-65 northbound for bridge repairs. At least one lane will remain open. Two lanes will open at 8 AM. Thursday, January 19 through Wednesday January 25, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures on Franklin Road for bridge repairs. At least one lane will remain open in each direction.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, ITS Expansion

Nightly (excluding weekends), There will be a right lane closure on I-65 southbound at mile marker 76 to install guardrail. At least one lane will remain open.

SUMNER COUNTY, ITS Expansion on I-65

Nightly, 9PM-6AM (excluding weekends), There will be a lane closure on I-65 from mile marker 99 to 104 to install guardrail.

SUMNER COUNTY, Miscellaneous safety improvements on SR 109 at the intersection of Old SR 109

Nightly, 8PM-6AM, There will be alternating lane closures on SR 109 for construction operations. At least one lane will remain open.

WILSON COUNTY, On-Call Concrete Pavement Repair From I-40 eastbound to SR 26 (Exit 239A) & from SR 26 to I-40 westbound

Thursday, January 19 through Wednesday January 25, 8 a.m. - 3 p.m., There will be a traffic shift on the I-40 on-ramps at SR 26 to allow for saw cutting of the concrete. The ramps will remain open to traffic.

WILSON COUNTY, On-Call Concrete Pavement Repair From I-40 eastbound to South Hartmann Dr. (Exit 236) & South Hartmann to I-40 westbound