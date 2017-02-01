TDOT launches third annual dynamic message sign contest

The contest gives Tennessee motorists a chance to help the department raise awareness about various safety issues and save lives. Last year’s winning entries were “Turn signals, the original instant messaging,” “Get the cell off your phone and drive,” “Practice safe text. Don’t do it while driving,” “You’re in Tennessee. Volunteer to drive safe” and “Ain’t nobody got time for a wreck. Slow it down.”

TDOT started Monday taking entries for the dynamic message sign contest. Entries will be considered for five highway safety categories, including seatbelt usage, impaired driving, distracted driving, speeding and aggressive driving.

“We’ve had great success with these DMS contests,” said TDOT Commissioner John Schroer. “We need to keep motorists in the habit of checking the message boards daily. These contests help TDOT accomplish our goal of saving lives by getting the attention of drivers and reminding them to practice safe driving habits.”

To enter, visit tn.gov/tdot/article/dms-contest. The contest web page will list the categories and allow users to type their message and submit their entries. The contest will run through Feb. 10. TDOT will then give the public the opportunity to vote on the best messages, also via the TDOT website. Anyone who mentions the contest on social media, make sure to let TDOT know with the hashtag #WhatsYourSign.

The winning message will be placed in rotation to run on the overhead dynamic message signs statewide throughout the year.

Any message containing profanity or lewd comments will be disqualified. The message boards are not to be used for advertising purposes; therefore, users should refrain from using sport team names, singers’ names, etc., in entries.

A total of 177 dynamic message signs are in the state’s four urban areas –Chattanooga, Knoxville, Memphis and Nashville – and in some rural areas across the state. The main purpose of the signs is to alert motorists of incidents, lane blockages, hazardous road conditions or Amber Alerts. In 2012, TDOT became the first DOT in the nation to display roadway fatality numbers on the overhead signs. In addition to the fatality statistics, safety messages are displayed during off-peak travel times.