One dies in Thursday night wreck

Joshua Kerns, 39, of Joelton, was killed in the crash and Kimberly Bateman, 42, of Mt. Juliet was injured. The incident was reported at about 11:23 p.m.

According to the report, the 2005 Chevy Colorado, driven by Kerns, was traveling westbound on Saundersville Road and going around a curve. The vehicle crossed the center lane and traveled off the left side of the roadway.

After going off the road, the vehicle hit a utility pole head-on, where it came to a stop.

Neither person in the vehicle wore a seatbelt. According to the report, the responding officer believed the use of a seatbelt would have made a difference.

Next of kin was notified. According to the report, there are no plans for a follow-up report or further investigation into the incident.