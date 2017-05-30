Train rides available for Predators games

Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto invited all Nashville Predators fans to ride the Smashville Express to the Stanley Cup Playoffs Finals Predators home games June 3, June 5 and June 10, if necessary.

“This is a great partnership between the RTA, Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce, and NCVC to provide transit options to Preds fans looking to experience the excitement of the Broadway Smash,” said Nashville Mayor Megan Barry. “We hope to see the train cars filled with fans wearing gold and blue coming to cheer on the Predators to victory in the Stanley Cup Finals.”

An allotment of 700 tickets will be available to the general public on the Smashville Express train. Tickets must be acquired in advance by going online to ticketsnashville.com, searching “Smashville Express” and printing a ticket. Children age 4 and younger will not need a ticket to board, however, they will be required to sit in a parent’s lap.

The idea to use the Music City Star to take local Nashville Predators fans downtown during the team’s first appearance in the finals was tossed around online before Hutto put the plans into action.

“I honestly figured someone had already thought of it, and I would just reiterate it, so I posted on Facebook and tagged Mayor Hutto,” said Predators superfan C.J. Hutsenpiller with Hutsenpiller Insurance. “People started jumping on the post and saying it was a good idea and it just went from there.”

Two days after Hutsenpiller’s initial plea to Hutto and Mt. Juliet Mayor Ed Hagerty, Hutto released the plans to the delight of several Wilson County fans that wanted an alternative route to Bridgestone Arena that didn’t include the downtown Nashville traffic.

The interest in the team has risen with the team’s performance, as the Predators, formed in 1998, is currently in its first finals appearance.

“The Preds making the Stanley Cup Finals is huge, because obviously it's the biggest stage they've ever played on, and it's drawing attention to the city and the fans,” Hutsenpiller said.

Known for crowd intensity during games, Predators games have become one of the biggest star attractions in the country, boasting appearances from Dallas Cowboys star Dak Prescott, American Idol winner Kelly Clarkson, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood – wife of Predators captain Mike Fisher – and more.

Tickets are not available on the train on game days. Weekday Music City Star tickets and passes are not accepted on the Smashville Express train.

Customers will receive a single round-trip ticket for the Smashville Express and must show the ticket to train personnel to receive wristband for boarding. Customers must also present their wristband to security personnel to enter the checkpoint area at Riverfront Station.

On June 3, the Smashville Express will depart from the Lebanon station at 2:15 p.m., Martha at 2:30 p.m., Mt. Juliet at 2:40 p.m., Hermitage at 2:50 p.m., Donelson at 3:05 p.m. and arrive at the Riverfront station at 3:15 p.m.

On June 5, the Smashville Express will depart from the Lebanon station at 3:55 p.m., Martha at 4:06 p.m., Mt. Juliet at 4:15 p.m., Hermitage at 4:22 p.m., Donelson at 4:35 p.m. and arrive at the Riverfront station at 4:50 p.m.

The return train will leave Riverfront Station one hour after the Predators game ends and will stop at all stations.

Large music and big screens will take over Lower Broadway on June 3 and June 5 for the free Broadway Smash party. A pre-game concert featuring special guest artists will start at approximately 4 p.m. Artist names will be announced later.

The Broadway Smash: Preds Party with a Purpose events are free and open to the public to give fans a way to cheer on the team together downtown. A stage at Fifth and Broadway will face the Cumberland River, with large screens at the stage and in other locations. Broadway will be closed between Fifth Avenue and Third Avenue. The site will open at 3:30 p.m. with the concert at 4 p.m., pre-game broadcast shown starting at 5:30 p.m. and the game shown on screens starting at 7 p.m.

During all the parties, Predators mascot GNASH and the Predators Energy Team are scheduled to make appearances. Food trucks will be on site, and sodas and beers also will be on sale.

Bottled water and hot dogs will be available at low, family-friendly prices.

Attendees are invited to bring lawn chairs and small bags (no bigger than 12 inches x 12 inches).

For public safety, new house rules will be strictly enforced. No coolers, backpacks or large bags will be permitted at any of the parties. For a complete list of house rules, go to visitmusiccity.com/nashvillepredators.

Tickets can be reserved online at ticketsnashville.com by searching “Smashville Express.”

Should an appearance in Game 6 on June 11 be necessary, the train schedule will be announced as soon as details regarding puck drop are made available.

Hutsenpiller said the Predators’ success combined with the lovability of Smashville would help the franchise in the future.

“I think it will help the Preds moving forward, because other players will see that we have a great team and even better fans. That will help attract free agent talent that we've been unable to acquire in the past,” he said.

For more information, contact the Wilson County Mayor’s Office at 615-444-1383.