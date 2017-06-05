Two injured in wreck with overturned semi

The incident caused both roads to close for a few hours.

According to a preliminary report from Tennessee Highway Patrol, Matthew Stinnett, of Nicholasville, Ky., was traveling south on Highway 109 in a 2010 Sterling CMV pulling a Hyundai semi-trailer when his vehicle crossed the road into oncoming traffic.

Lee Bledsoe, of West Helena Phillips, Ark., driving a 2016 Freightliner CMV with no trailer, was traveling north on Highway 109 and swerved to avoid hitting Stinnett’s vehicle.

Stinnett’s truck then collided with the front end of Bledsoe’s vehicle and went off the side of the road. Bledsoe’s vehicle also went off the road and overturned on its right side.

A passenger, Linda Sherrod, was in the vehicle with Bledsoe at the time of the wreck. Stinnett, 41, and Bledsoe, 58, were both injured.

The incident was reported at about 8:45 a.m., and both roads remained closed until about 1 p.m. as crews worked to clear the scene.

According to the THP report, everyone involved wore a seat belt, and neither drugs nor alcohol were believed to be factors in the incident. Stinnett will face charges.