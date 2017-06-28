Crash Crash slows traffic on 109 Staff Reports • Yesterday at 1:32 PM A crash was reported on Highway 109 near the recreation area. Traffic has been slowed, and there are lane closures, according to Wilson County Emergency Management Agency officials. Officials estimate the scene will be cleared by 4 p.m. Earlier Thursday afternoon, a separate crash was reported near the river bridge, and that crash scene was cleared at about 2 p.m. Recommended for You Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.