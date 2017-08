The truck flipped over on its side and local traffic was diverted onto Old Hunters Point while they tried to move it out of the way.

Around 10 a.m., a group of workers was able to push the truck to the side of the road so that it moved the lane closure down to one lane.

The road is expected to be cleared by 3 p.m.

UPDATE: Wilson County Emergency Management estimated that the road would be closed between Carrol-Oakland and Cedar Grove until 4:30-4:40 p.m.