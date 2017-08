A five-vehicle crash on Interstate 40 near mile-marker 232 just past the Highway 109 exit has both eastbound lanes closed.

The wreck happened at about 5:30 p.m. and included one person temporarily trapped. Three Wilson Emergency Management Agency ambulances took three people to area hospitals.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, the wreck is expected to be cleared by 8:20 p.m.

