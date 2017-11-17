Work to begin on Central Pike interstate access

Andy Barlow, Mt. Juliet deputy public works director, said the Federal Highway Administration approved the city’s request for the I-40 exit, which begins the potentially 10-year process of making the access a reality.

“It’s going to be a long process. It’s a first step, but if you don’t have that approval, it’s dead, and you don’t get the project,” Barlow said.

Barlow said the city received approval for the project in the early 2000s, but was also focused on the Beckwith Road interchange project. Barlow said the administration’s project acceptance was good for seven years, which required the city to resubmit the project for approval.

The project was also included in the IMPROVE Act, which is expected to bring in $278 million for 962 Tennessee Department of Transportation projects currently on backlog. Ten Wilson County projects are included in the IMPROVE Act.

“I’m very excited. There were a lot of people who were against the IMPROVE Act, and it’s great to see it already working for the county,” Rep. Susan Lynn, R-Mt. Juliet, said.

Barlow said the approval starts the now-eight year clock to start the project. He said the construction of the interchange would take 18-24 months, which would follow 18-24 months of environmental work and 18-24 months of right-of-way acquisitions.

“If you add these things up, you can see how months turn into years,” Barlow said. “I would say it could be completed in five years if miracles happen, but 10 years is more realisitic.”

Barlow said he believes improvements to Central Pike could accompany or come as a result of the interchange, which could boost development of all types in the area. He said he believes the interchange’s close proximity to Providence Marketplace could boost the area’s development quicker than the Beckwith Road area.

Barlow said the city would meet with Tennessee Department of Transportation staff in the next few months to create a plan for the project.