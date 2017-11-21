TDOT to halt lane closures for holiday

Tennesseee Department of Transportation officials will halt all lane closure activity on interstates and state highways in anticipation of higher traffic volumes across the state. All construction-related lane closures will be stopped from Wednesday at noon through Monday at 6 a.m.

“Over a million travelers in Tennessee are expected to drive to their holiday destinations this year,” said TDOT Commissioner John Schroer. “This is the most-traveled holiday of the year. Halting roadwork during this busy time will provide maximum capacity on our highways and help alleviate congestion, especially during the predicted peak travel days of Wednesday and Sunday. TDOT’s regional HELP trucks will also be working throughout the holiday weekend to assist with incidents that may occur along the interstates.”

While all lane closure activity will be stopped, workers may be on site in some construction zones. Long-term lane closures will also remain in place on some construction projects for motorists’ safety. Motorists are reminded to drive safely and obey the posted speeds, especially in work zones. Drivers convicted of speeding in work zones where workers are present face a fine of up to $500, plus court fees and possible increased insurance premiums.

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security and TDOT partnered with law enforcement across the state for the I-40 Challenge, with the goal of zero fatalities on the 455 miles of Interstate 40 in Tennessee. On the peak travel days of Wednesday and Sunday, the Tennessee Highway Patrol will have troopers stationed every 20 miles on I-40, along with increased law enforcement on all highways.

AAA predicts 50.9 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more during the Thanksgiving holiday, an increase of 3.3 percent over last year. Tennesseans are expected to make up 1.16 million of those travelers, with an estimated 1.1 million expected to travel by automobile.

From a desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at tnsmartway.com/traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any landline or cellular phone for travel information.

In 2016, the Tennessee Department of Transportation lost three workers in the line of duty. All three were struck by passing motorists. Those incidents brought the total number of TDOT lives lost to 112.