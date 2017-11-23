Table set for lower gas prices

The average price for regular unleaded gasoline in Tennessee is expected to be $2.54 – 40 cents more than Thanksgiving Day 2016. That amounts to an increase of $6 to fill an average size gas tank.

After shooting-up two weeks ago, motorists will be thankful to hear that prices at the pump are beginning to sink lower. Tennessee gas prices declined an average of 2 cents in the last three days. The discount comes as the U.S. government reported a weekly increase in crude and gasoline inventories, and growth in domestic oil production. This allowed oil prices to weaken from their two-year highs, and wholesale gasoline prices to drop nearly 10 cents.

“Gas prices should decline 5-10 cents through Thanksgiving weekend,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA. “Although gasoline demand will be high this week, it will be cheaper for gas stations to purchase their fuel than a week ago. Since retailers profit more off of concessions in their convenience stores than the sale of gasoline, they will be more likely to lower gas prices as a way to attract passing motorists.

“Some of the lowest prices will be in areas where multiple gas stations are within close proximity of each other, leading to higher competition. Oftentimes gas stations wait until Friday to lower their prices, in hopes that managers are rival stations are not paying attention, or gone for the weekend. Some of the highest prices are often at gas stations in rural areas, near airports, and at interstate on/off ramps.”

The most expensive gas price averages in Tennessee were in Jackson at $2.39, Nashville at $2.34 and Knoxville at $2.34. The least expensive gas price averages in Tennessee were in Chattanooga at $2.22, Cleveland at $2.23 and Clarksville-Hopkinsville at $2.24.

Oil prices remain a major influencer of prices at the pump, and any surprise shifts in oil would squash the downward pressure on gas prices. The Energy Information Administration estimated half the price of gasoline is steered by oil prices. Year-over-year figures illustrate that point.

Last Thanksgiving, when motorists paid 30-40 cents less for gasoline, the price of oil was $10 per barrel cheaper. Earlier this month when gas prices jumped, the price of oil had just climbed nearly $6. Analysts at OPIS expect oil prices to trend lower through the rest of the year and early 2018, as demand drops during the winter. That would help drag gas prices lower, too.

Conversely, oil prices could face upward pressure depending on the outcome of an OPEC meeting later this month, where oil-producing countries will decide whether to extend an agreement to cut production in effort to reduce global oversupply and raise prices.

Nationally, the highest average price for gasoline was Sept. 8 at $2.67. The lowest was July 5 at $2.23. In Tennessee, the highest average price was Sept. 10 at $2.60. The lowest was July 5 at $1.99.