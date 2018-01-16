Wreck Hartsville Pike closed for wreck Staff Reports • Jan 16, 2018 at 2:37 PM Hartsville Pike was closed Tuesday afternoon around 2:25 p.m. as Wilson County Emergency Management Agency crews worked on cleaning up a four-car crash. The crash occurred in the 9300 block of Hartsville Pike in Lebanon, near Ford Road. According to WEMA director Joey Cooper, crews estimated they’d have the road clear by about 3:15 p.m. Recommended for You Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.