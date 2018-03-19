One car flees after five-car wreck closes State Route 109

According to a Tennessee Highway Patrol report, Joe K. Ray, 63, of Portland; Steve Cox, 57, of Watertown; Donald Reno, 55, of Hermitage; and an unknown driver in a Nissan Maxima were traveling north at about 8:20 a.m. on State Route 109.

The Nissan Maxima stopped to make a left turn onto Stewart Road with Cox and Reno behind it. Ray, driving a tractor-trailer, ran into Cox’s vehicle from behind, which caused each vehicle to hit the vehicle in front of it. Ray’s tractor-trailer entered the southbound lane of State Route 109 and hit another tractor-trailer driven by Robin Steely, 50, of Old Hickory.

The Nissan Maxima fled the scene and was later found at a nearby home, but the driver wasn’t found.

State Route 109 was closed until about 9:30 a.m. as emergency responders cleaned up the scene and investigated the crash.

Ray was charged with driving without due care and attention.