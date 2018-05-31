State road projects motorists may want to avoid

Nashville & Eastern Railroad will close the northbound lanes of Mt. Juliet Road near Division Street on Saturday from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m.

The closure will allow road crews to fix a bump on the northbound approach to the railroad tracks. Southbound traffic will not be affected.

According to Mt. Juliet police Capt. Tyler Chandler, detour routes will be in place, and officers will be on hand to watch the traffic situation. Motorists traveling north on Mt. Juliet Road are encouraged to avoid the railroad track crossing by detouring down Industrial Drive, Clemmons Road or Golden Bear Gateway.

A widening project will continue daily from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. on State Route 141 from south of Spring Creek to north of Lovers Lane. There will be temporary lane closures on State Route 141 for blasting and construction activities.

A paving project will continue daily from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. on State Route 141 from Sugar Flat Road to the Smith County line. Temporary lane closures are expected, but one lane will remain open.

There will be rolling roadblocks on State Route 109 between Callis Road and I-40 for rock blasting and excavation for the Venue project daily from 9 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. as part of the ongoing project.

TDOT officials said motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity. Most work will be weather dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather.