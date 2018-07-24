Train hits car resulting in no injures and minimal damage

According to WEMA Director Joey Cooper, crews found the car about 50 feet down from the crossing with minimal damage as the conductor was able to brake and stop the train after it hit the car.

The driver of the vehicle got out of the car and was evaluated by medical personnel. The driver was transported as a non-emergency patient to Tennova Healthcare in Lebanon for further evaluation.

Lebanon police and the Nashville and Eastern Railroad Corp. are investigating the accident. No other injuries were reported.



This is a developing story. Check lebanondemocrat.com for updates.