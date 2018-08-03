Mt. Juliet to upgrade traffic signals, road, sidewalks, bike lanes

The upgrade will enable better signal-to-signal communications, which means signal timing, coordination and information could be more activity reviewed and adjusted.

Mt. Juliet was previously awarded $1.5 million in state and federal funds for the roadway portion of a plan to widen the Mt. Juliet Road bridge over Interstate 40, with the city committed to cover the remainder of the funds needed.

The project aims to create a bike lane and sidewalk to increase roadway capacity, while adding non-motorized infrastructure to the city. According to Deputy Public Works Director Andy Barlow, the project should start in 2019 and is expected to be complete within the year.

Sidewalks will be added on Lebanon Road from Nonaville Road to Mt. Juliet Road, with phase two of the plan to continue the sidewalk section from Mt. Juliet Road to Park Glen.

According to Barlow, the grant fund for the second phase of construction wasn’t yet awarded to the city, but the city will soon begin to seek the remaining grant money for the project. The sidewalk project has a less clear construction time frame while the city secures construction funds, but it’s expected to be complete between 2021 and 2022.

The same time frame exists for the upgrade of the traffic signals, but city officials hope to have it completed as soon as possible.