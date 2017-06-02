Slaughter announces 2017 volleyball schedule

The Phoenix will play their first 13 matches and 14 of 15 to start the year away from home, taking part in tournaments at Lindsey Wilson, Missouri Valley and Lindenwood-Belleville. Cumberland will take on Northwestern Ohio, Indiana University-Kokomo, Indiana Wesleyan and Indiana University-Southeast on Aug. 18-19 in Columbia, Ky., to open the season.

The following weekend the team will head to Marshall, Mo., facing Park, St. Mary [Kans.], Ottawa and host Missouri Valley on Aug. 25-26. Cumberland will head to Bethel for a single match Aug. 30 and will play Missouri Baptist, St. Ambrose, Friends and Lindenwood-Belleville on Sept. 8-9 in Belleville, Ill.

Cumberland will face Lindsey Wilson in its home opener Sept. 12 before the squad heads to Shawnee State (Sept. 22) andPikeville (Sept. 23). CU will begin a three-match homestand Sept. 26 against the University of the Cumberlands and take on Life (Sept. 29) and Campbellsville (Oct. 3) during the stretch as well.

The Oct. 5 match at Georgetown College will start a three-match road swing for the club, with contests at the Cumberlands (Oct. 10) and Life (Oct. 14) completing the stretch.

Cumberland will play four of its final six matches of the year at the Dallas Floyd Recreation Center, playing host to Shawnee State (Oct. 20) and Pikeville (Oct. 21) as well as Bryan (Oct. 28) for Senior Day and Georgetown (Nov. 2). Cumberland will also head to Lindsey Wilson (Oct. 26) and Campbellsville (Oct. 31) in the final 10 days of the regular season.

The Mid-South Conference Championships are set for Nov. 9-11 in Bowling Green, Ky., while the NAIA Championship Opening Round will take place Nov. 18 and the 37th annual NAIA Championships are set for Nov. 28-Dec. 2 in Sioux City, Iowa.

Indiana-Kokomo and Ottawa both played in the NAIA Championship Opening Round last season and Indiana Wesleyan, Missouri Baptist, Lindsey Wilson, Georgetown and Park all received berths directly to the NAIA Championships in 2016.