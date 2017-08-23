Lady Devils down Cane Ridge, LaVergne

Against Cane Ridge, Addie Grace Porter produced seven aces, seven digs and four kills while Maleigha Oldham had seven kills, three aces and two blocks; Jasmine Fuqua six digs, three kills and two aces and Kendall Arnold nine aces.

Fuqua finished with 12 kills, 10 digs and three aces against LaVergne while Zia Hamilton had 13 assists and two aces, Sacorra Patton five kills and two blocks, Arnold seven assists and Oldham six kills.

Lebanon will play host to Wilson Central at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Mt. Juliet sweeps Smyrna

MT. JULIET — Mt. Juliet swept Smyrna 25-23, 25-14, 25-18 Tuesday night.

Zoe Hayes finished with 15 kills for the Lady Bears while Madison Matthews added 11 digs, Carson Van Hoven nine kills, Madison Phillips five blocks and Keah Ellis two aces as Mt. Juliet improved to 4-6 for the season and 1-0 in the new District 9-AAA, which includes Lebanon, Wilson Central and LaVergne.

Mt. Juliet is scheduled to travel to LaVergne on Thursday for a 5 p.m. match.