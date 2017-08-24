Friendship knocks off USN

Cameron Burton led the Lady Commanders with 31 assists, four digs and two aces while Bayley West totaled 10 kills and six digs, Pryce Daniels 10 kills, Sydney McCormick nine kills, Kaylee Scharfman eight kills and Logan Seagraves seven digs.

Mt. Juliet sweeps LaVergne

LAVERGNE — Mt. Juliet swept new District 9-AAA rival LaVergne 25-16, 25-22, 25-19 Thursday.

Madison Phillips and Amber Ehrhart each had three aces for the Lady Bears while Madison Matthews managed 13 digs, Zoe Hayes 12 assists, Carson Van Hoven nine kills and Madison Phillips six blocks as Mt. Juliet improved to 5-6 for the season and 2-0 in the district.

Mt. Juliet will travel to McGavock on Monday for 4:30 and 5:30 p.m. matches.