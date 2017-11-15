Cumberland baseball will hold its annual Pancake Breakfast and Garage Sale on the CU campus from 6 a.m. until noon Nov. 18. The public is invited to the pancake breakfast at Phillips Dining Hall from 6-10 a.m. Cost is $5 per person and includes pancakes, bacon and sausage, and juice or coffee. The garage sale will run from 6 a.m.-noon at the Benton Jennings Indoor Facility. A variety of items, including uniforms, equipment and furniture, will be on sale. All proceeds from the event benefit the Phoenix baseball program. Contact coach Woody Hunt at 615-547-1366 or email whunt@cumberland.edu for more information.

Club West Volleyball space available

Space is available for all ages in Club West Volleyball, which has four locations, including Mt. Juliet. The league will run a full league from January-April, a winter option for January and February and a spring option for March and April. There will be one two-hour practice per week and either two or four local one-day events. Cost is $125 per month, plus a one-time $75 registration fee which will be waived if signed up in November. Visit www.clubwestvolleyball.com to sign up. Email Jess Enderle at jessicae@clubwestvolleyball.com for more information.