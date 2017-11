MJ’s Edwards signs with Martin Methodist

Mt. Juliet senior Bonnie Edwards signs to play volleyball for Martin Methodist on Monday. Seated with her are (from left) brother William, parents Mark and Mindy and sister Bess Edwards. Standing are MJHS athletic director Mike Duncan, Martin Methodist assistant coach Nick Williams, Lady Bear coach Jennifer Wilson and principal Mel Brown. Edwards, an outside hitter, also played with the Alliance Airborne club team.