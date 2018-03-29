Clarksville's Warren inks with CU

Warren lettered three years in volleyball for coach Angela Haley at Northeast High School in Clarksville and also lettered two years in track and field for the Eagles. She is a member of the National Technical Honor Society and the daughter of Farrah Warren.

Warren joins Nikki Carey (Bloomfield Township, Mich.), Amber Ehrhart (Mt. Juliet), Raegan Moeller (Ankeny, Iowa), Shea Moore (Bowling Green, Ky.), Luciana Arena (Washington Township, Mich.), Cheyenne Corey (Springboro, Ohio) and Holland Mooney (Franklin) in this year’s signing class.