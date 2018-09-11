Lady Wildcats win on road

Emilee McDonald led the Lady Wildcats with 20 digs, 14 assists, nine kills and two aces while Caroline Brasfield totaled 28 digs and two aces, Faith Moorhead 10 kills and nine digs, Taryn Wilson 19 digs, Anna Kate Guethlein 16 assists and Sydney Dalton nine kills.

First-place Watertown rolls past Jackson County

WATERTOWN — Watertown rolled to a 25-8, 25-11, 25-15 win over Jackson County on Tuesday night.

The Tigerettes improved to 8-0 in District 7-A and 10-1 for the season.

Watertown scored 15 points at the net blocking, including seven by sophomore Brookelyn Davis, who spiked 10 kills and served up two aces.

Senior Ashlyn Neal notched four blocks, Brittni Allison two and Mackailyn Cherry and Holly Mohr one each.

Libero Sydney Murrell earned 11 digs in 18 serve receive chances with no errors while also serving up a pair of aces.

Cherry chipped with four aces while Brown, Allison and Mohr each served up one.

Natalie Fountain spiked 10 kills while Allison finished with four, Neal two and Murrell and Morgan Brown one each.

Watertown will travel to Westmoreland on Thursday for a 5:30 p.m. varsity match, followed by the junior varsity.

The Tigerettes have added a trip to Upperman in Baxter on Monday with the JV serving off at 5:30 p.m. and the varsity following, according to coach Brandy Holcomb.

Friendship knocks off Goodpasture

Friendship Christian knocked off state power Goodpasture 25-20, 25-17, 16-25, 25-20 in Division II District 4-A action Monday at the Bay Family Sportsplex.

Bayley West, Pryce Daniels, Sydney McCormick and Logan Seagraves each spiked eight kills for the Lady Commanders while Mallory Dean delivered three, Mattie Smith two and Cameron Burton and Kayle Scharfman one apiece.

McCormick served up eight aces while Bailey Bryant had three, West two and Scharfman, Daniels and Seagraves one each.

McCormick finished with five blocks, including four solo, and West one.

Bryant totaled 22 digs while Daniels and Seagraves each added eight, Aisney Dixner six, Scharfman five, Burton three, Dean two and Smith one.

Burton notched 19 assists and Scharfman 16.