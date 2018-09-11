Patriots top Phoenix in straight sets

Lyssette Serna led the attack for the Phoenix (2-6, 0-1 MSC) registering a team-leading 12 kills as she added 11 digs. Sadie Edmonston recorded a team-high 14 digs as Abby Akins had seven kills in the match.

The first set was close in the early stages until Cumberlands went on a 9-2 run to increase their lead to 14-6. The rest of the set saw the two squads trading points as the Patriots would go on to win 25-17.

After exchanging points to an 8-8 tie in the second set, Cumberland took their first lead of the match since leading 2-0 to start the first set when Serna recorded one of her 12 kills. The Patriots would quickly regain the lead at 10-9, but the Phoenix were able to tie the set at 13 all.

Cumberlands would then score seven straight points to take a commanding 20-13 lead. The Phoenix battled their way back to trail by just three at 23-20 but two consecutive errors by the Cumberland would give the Patriots the second set.

The Patriots controlled the third and final set of the night after managing to open what would be the final stanza on a 14-5 run. After trading the next two points, Cumberlands tacked on four consecutive points to take an 18-6 lead. After a kill by Mikayla Wickham, two kills by Sara Glassman, a block by Akins and Nicole Carey and a service ace from Kelci William the Phoenix trailed by just six at 19-13. The Phoenix would score just one more point to fall in the set 25-14, and the match 3-0.

The Phoenix will be back on the road this Saturday at noon CDT when they take on Life in a Mid-South Conference matchup in Marietta, Ga.